An oldie but a goodie: Rubicon Deli is still top notch

Sometimes, you just want a really good sandwich. And I, who have been on a vegetarian kick lately, have been searching out some tasty and filling veggie combos that step it up from a grilled cheese or PB&J.

At Rubicon Deli on California Street, you can find just that—a perfectly delicious Biggest Little Veggie. You won’t be missing the meat with its stacks of baby spinach, cabbage and carrot shavings soaked in a mixture of Dijon mustard and balsamic vinaigrette. The addition of a pesto goat cheese and avocado spread, layered over tomatoes and cucumber slices, makes the sandwich positively sing between two slices of signature bread. The end result is something akin to a salad stuffed between two soft, fluffy slices of Dutch crunch.

Rubicon Deli got its start in Lake Tahoe, but since 2009 it’s been turning out its well-bread (a playful nod to its inventive bread flavors) sandwiches in Reno. Aside from two outposts in San Diego (owned by an heir to the Rubicon throne), the Midtown deli is the only one around.

The signature move here is the fresh-made sandwich bread—Dutch crunch, garlic cheese, jalapeño jack, blue cheese, pesto, wheat, rosemary focaccia and a gluten-free roll.

The Details 445 California Avenue Reno, NV 89509

(775) 322-9792

Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Website

Its location makes it the perfect destination for a lunchtime meal for those who work in Midtown or downtown, with a fuss-free menu that offers both build-your-own sandwiches and signature dishes made to order. The whimsical names, often nodding to the surrounding city, make ordering fun, with variations on French dips (Dapper Dipper) and a meatball sub (Ol’ Smokey).

Reduce your calories and your carbs by ordering a well-dressed salad, instead (you’re getting the gimmick here now, right?)

For a special touch, lunch is served with a complimentary dessert—a mini chocolate chip cookie that gives you just enough sweet to power through that afternoon crash.

The inside of Rubicon Deli is closed for dining right now, but open for takeout. Guests are more than welcome to grab a seat on the shaded side patio to enjoy a half- or whole-sized sandwich before heading back to work.