A reimagined ‘quickie’ wedding (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

The Virgil, Reno, Nevada’s newest wedding venue, event space and coworking hub, recently opened for business, breathing new life into the Wells Avenue corridor.

The historic building, which has been everything from a Catholic church to a bar to a bank, was thoughtfully renovated to create an unparalleled gathering space and is now thriving as a vibrant hub for community collaboration and celebration for groups of all sizes.

The Virgil’s new owners have even brought back an upscale way to do an old school Reno quickie wedding, delivering a 90-minute full-service ceremony, including flowers, appetizers and a champagne toast, for those interested in keeping things easy.

To learn more, visit, https://thevirgil.co/reno-venue/

