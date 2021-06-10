A reimagined ‘quickie’ wedding (sponsored)

The Virgil, Reno, Nevada’s newest wedding venue, event space and coworking hub, recently opened for business, breathing new life into the Wells Avenue corridor.
The historic building, which has been everything from a Catholic church to a bar to a bank, was thoughtfully renovated to create an unparalleled gathering space and is now thriving as a vibrant hub for community collaboration and celebration for groups of all sizes.
The Virgil’s new owners have even brought back an upscale way to do an old school Reno quickie wedding, delivering a 90-minute full-service ceremony, including flowers, appetizers and a champagne toast, for those interested in keeping things easy.
To learn more, visit, https://thevirgil.co/reno-venue/
This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Want to promote your business, event or issue? Consider a sponsored post.
The Ferraro Group is a leading regional public relations and public affairs firm that provides strategic communications to businesses, corporations, industry associations, governments, and non-profit organizations. With offices in Las Vegas, Phoenix, Reno, Carson City and Washington, D.C., the firm concentrates on strategic positioning of established and new brands, reputation and crisis management, social media and marketing strategies, lobbying before elected officials and government agencies, and other communications services.