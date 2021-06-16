152nd Maintenance Squadron names Britton Griffith as honorary commander (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Britton Griffith, vice president of Reno Engineering Corporation, swore in as honorary commander of the 152nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron during a ceremony Sunday on the flight line at the Nevada Air National Guard Base in Reno.

Griffith, a fifth-generation Nevadan, has more than a decade of experience in business development, previously served as the vice chair of the City of Reno Planning Commission and was a founding member of the Downtown Reno Partnership.

“It’s a great privilege to meet with Air Guardsmen here at the base in Reno and to serve as honorary commander for the 152nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron,” Griffith said. “The Nevada Air National Guard does so much for our state and nation. I’m very excited to serve in this honorary role, especially with the maintainers who keep our beautiful C-130 Hercules aircraft soaring of the skies of Reno and around the world.”

Additionally, Griffith assisted in the development of Reno’s recent Master Plan and code update and the Downtown Reno Streetscape Plan.

“If you look at downtown Reno, where it was more than a decade ago, and where it is today, that’s largely thanks to Britton’s tireless work and dedication,” said Maj. Masten Bethel, 152nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander. “I wanted Britton as our squadron’s honorary commander because she represents the youthful, rebirth going on in Reno today — a rebirth largely tailored to our young Airmen and women in the maintenance squadron.”

In the past decade, Griffith participated in more than 20 boards and committees, ranging from youth homelessness to downtown beautification and economic development. She is also the president of the Riverwalk District, and serves with the Nevada Youth Empowerment Project, Volunteers of America and International Director of House of Genius.

The honorary commander program is an Air Force wide initiative to recognize members of the community.

The 152nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron includes about 60 Airmen who serve as frontline maintainers to ensure aircraft are mission ready before takeoff. They fall under 152nd Airlift Wing, Nevada Air National Guard, in Reno.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Want to promote your business, event or issue? Consider a sponsored post.