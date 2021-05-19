Washoe County approves five-year plan for capital improvements

Washoe County Manager Eric Brown on Tuesday submitted his five-year plan to commissioners for capital improvements, which includes work on parks, roads, wastewater expansion and technology, among other things.

Capital improvements are defined as large-scale investments for assets that have a life span of more than a year.

“It’s for parks facilities, including trails, open space and regional parks; libraries and roads under purview of the county, purchase of light and heavy fleet equipment, utilities infrastructure, capital outlay for major equipment and county buildings and other facilities,” Brown told commissioners. “The CIP is limited to capital projects with an estimated cost of $100,000 or more for assets that have a life span more than one year as part of the reporting requirements of the state.”

Examples of expenditures for the 2022 fiscal year are $2.5 million to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office records detention management system and $33.4 million for continued expansion of the South Truckee Meadows Water Reclamation Facility.

Other FY22 projects include:

$415,000 Children’s Advocacy Center roof

$500,000 Incline Village above-ground fuel tank

$850,000 Reno Downtown Library elevator replacement

$300,000 North Valleys Regional Dog Park

$275,000 Bowers Pool improvements

$1.9 million for effluent water projects

$5.9 million for roads

Projects are prioritized based on need, strategic planning goals, project life cycle, implications of project deferral, fiscal impact, economic impact and environmental impact.

Construction and improvements deferred in FY20 and FY21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic were reevaluated and are included in the new five-year plan, which totals $340 million in capital expenditures. The first year of the plan incorporated into the FY22 budget totals $111 million.

Commissioners approved the plan and it will be submitted to the Nevada Department of Taxation and County Debt Management Commission as required by state law.