Third ‘Living with Fire’ session explores wildfire investigation (sponsored)

University of Nevada, Reno Extension’s Living With Fire (LWF) Program presents an online workshop series: “Living With Fire Virtual Series.” The online series features one or two monthly workshops from April – October 2021. The series covers presentations about landscaping, wildfire preparedness, fire weather, smoke impacts and more.

The third session, “Perspectives of a Wildland Fire Investigator” is May 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Zoom. Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Fire Mitigation and Education Specialist/Fire Trespass Coordinator Bradley Milam, will share wildfire investigation experiences. Forest Fire Prevention Officer Jennifer Diamond, with the U.S. Forest Service – Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, will share some fire prevention tips.

The series is part of the Living With Fire Program’s ongoing efforts to provide science-based information on how to live more safely in high wildfire-hazard environments, ultimately helping to save lives, property and homes. Since its inception in 1997, the program has received numerous regional and national awards, and its information has been used in 26 states and 25 countries.

For more information about the workshop series or Extension’s Living With Fire Program, email Living With Fire at LWF@unr.edu or visit the Living With Program website.

