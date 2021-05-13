They’re back: Summer concerts return to Reno, Tahoe

I wasn’t sure how long it would be before these words would come—but summer concerts are officially back!

Grand Sierra Resort already hosted Easton Corbin on April 18, which was one of the first shows at the venue since March 2020. But Easton Corbin isn’t the only country concert on the calendar—Eli Young Band will also be gracing the GSR stage soon.

Most of the events across venues are rescheduled from the past year or so, but others are new. If you have existing tickets from a rescheduled show, your tickets should be honored for the new date and time (contact the box office to confirm). However, there are also additional tickets available for those who don’t already have their hands on some.

Harvey’s at Lake Tahoe also just announced its summer concert lineup and the return of their outdoor concert series after the 2020 lineup was completely erased. Notably missing is Chris Stapleton’s long-awaited show and Kenny Chesney’s still-postponed event. Others, however, like Alabama and Old Dominion, are roaring and ready to go.

Check on Ticketmaster or local box offices (online or by phone) to buy tickets. Many of the tickets are already available and tickets for Old Dominion and Alabama go on sale May 14 at Harvey’s. Additional tickets will be available at a later date, with many sale dates listed on May 21 and June 4.

Current schedule