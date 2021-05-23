The name is Süp, but it’s more than that

Süp has stood in the same location on South Virginia Street in Midtown for as long as I can remember. The small, renovated house with a big wraparound patio is a staple for those who lunch in Midtown. And while the name is Süp (pronounced soup), it’s known for more than its creamy broths and flavorful stocks. In fact, I dare say a salad or sandwich from Süp is just as good as any soup on the menu.

Whether it’s a midday work lunch or a day-off treat, from the hours of 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., this spot knows how to create a crowd. (They’re open until 9 p.m. though.) And while social distancing is still in place and indoor seating is temporarily closed, the large wraparound porch and other outdoor seating leaves plenty of spots for dine-in with good people watching all but promised.

Süp certainly earns its name. Every day there is a wide selection of soups to choose from, and the varieties rotate frequently with daily specials. Unlike most lunch spots that give you one or two choices, Süp consistently has a line-up of seven or so from tomato bisque and chicken noodle to mushroom tom kha and crawfish gumbo. Check the online menu for the lineup. Many of them are also marked as vegetarian, vegan or gluten-free.

Once you’ve moved past the soups—which you can get by the cup, bowl or quart—check out everything else Süp has to offer.

Details 669 S. Virginia St., Midtown Reno

​Mon – Sat: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

info@sup.restaurant

775-324-4787 Website

As a sucker for a good sandwich, this section of the menu is especially appealing. The sandwiches range from fuss-free comfort food to gourmet-lite options served on a variety of breads.

The tuna melt is a staple. The toasted garlic cheddar sourdough is crispy, topped with melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and tuna. The grilled cheese also tastes good with an adult upgrade, adding turkey, bacon and avocado to create your own maxed-out lunch dish.

For some heat, try the Cajun egg salad sandwich, a traditional sammy with a kick. Or, satisfy a heartier appetite with the BBQ chicken sandwich, topped with caramelized onions, lettuce and tomato, served on jalapeño jack bread and finished with ranch spread and melted provolone and cheddar. Every sandwich comes with a side of house-made cranberry salad—a mix of romaine lettuce, cranberries and blue cheese crumbles.

Salads are the third food category offered here. A simple Caesar will satisfy, with the option to add chicken, steak, shrimp or marinated tofu. Or, go seasonal with a strawberry salad. Bigger appetites that still want some greens will enjoy the protein-heavy steak salad, served on a bed of romaine lettuce and mixed greens, topped with gorgonzola cheese, cranberries and a white balsamic vinaigrette.

Regardless of what you order, you’ll be glad you came in. And with affordable prices, it’s a good spot to come back to again and again, creating a loyal customer base of hungry Renoites. And sometimes, your dish is even finished with a cookie as a special just-because treat, which makes your experience at Süp feel a lot like eating a home cooked meal at grandma’s house—and what sounds better than that?