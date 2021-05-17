Steady stream of move-ins at Reno Experience District (RED); RED Park open to the public (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

RED currently leasing apartments at Emory with more amenities to come in summer.

Emory, the first apartment building to open at Reno Experience District (RED), has welcomed its first wave of move-ins and is scheduling tours for others interested in leasing.

Studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments are available, with park-view units and lofts being the most popular. All units include spacious living areas, in-unit washer and dryer, wood-grain finish flooring, sleek appliances, and designer fixtures. Emory’s pool, fitness center, and clubhouse will be open for residential use in early July.

The two-acre RED Park with a large LED display and outdoor performance venue is now officially open to the public as well. Future amenities at the park include a custom play structure designed by iconic Burning Man artist, Michael Christian, and a misting grove to help cool off visitors during the hot summer months.

“We’re excited to introduce RED to the Reno community this summer with events and live performances,” said Rod Burgett, Sr. Property Director at RED. “As we welcome more residents to Emory, our culture at RED will continue to grow into an incredible live, work, and play environment in the heart of the city.”

RED is scheduled to celebrate the opening of RED Park on June 5th with a public event. Details to be released soon.

The Emory building is open for tours, Monday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visitwww.redreno.comfor more information.

