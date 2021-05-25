Sisolak signs two justice bills marking anniversary of George Floyd’s killing

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak today signed two bills into law focused on providing justice for Nevadans. He did so on the anniversary of the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis, Minnesota man who was killed by police.

The governor was joined by Attorney General Aaron Ford, who sponsored both bills.

“In my office, justice is paramount and our unofficial motto is ‘Our Job is Justice,'” said Ford. “Though the loss of George Floyd’s life and countless others at the hands of police brutality can never be reversed, they have inspired my office to create lasting legislation in Nevada in the name of justice. Today, these two pathways for change were signed into law and I’m grateful to the Legislature, Governor Sisolak, and all of the members of this community who were a part of passing these bills. Justice must always be pursued consciously and continuously, and with these bills, we are taking one more step towards justice.

Assembly Bill 58 allows the Nevada Attorney General to investigate whether a state governmental authority or someone acting on behalf of the state has engaged in patterns or practices that deprive a person of certain rights, privileges or immunities. The U.S. Department of Justice was given authority in 1994 to conduct such investigations, but in 2017 stopped conducting them. AB 58 allows the state to conduct these investigations instead.

Senate Bill 50among other provisions, prohibitsa judge from issuing a no-knock arrest warrant or search warrant except under certain circumstances.

As passed, the bill requires law enforcement to detail to a judge the investigation when requesting a no-knock warrant. They would also have to report if there is imminent public danger, why the warrant can’t be executed in daytime hours and if the alleged felon has a propensity for violence or escaping. They must also “certify” that another option isn’t available, and reassess the need for a no-knock warrant once they arrive on the scene.

Officers who execute the warrants would need to be “trained in tactical or dynamic entry operations” and, when possible, wear body cameras.

