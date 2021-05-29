Sierra Well offers pre-rolls for $0.10 to vaccinated people (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Sierra Well wants to celebrate those who want to play a part in creating a healthier community by getting the vaccine and enjoying a cannabis pre-roll deal.

Starting May 28, 2021, Sierra Well is offering customers 21 years and older an additional incentive to get vaccinated. A pre-roll for $0.10 will be offered to those who make a purchase and present a completed COVID vaccination card from the CDC and a valid ID.

“Sierra Well is pleased to promote health and wellness in our community by offering an incentive to those who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. We know that obtaining vaccinations is the best way to keep our customers and employees safe,” said Andrew Koetting, Sierra Well General Manager.

The offer will run from May 28 to June 11, 2021. Customers will be offered this exclusive deal with any purchase. Sierra Well is also extending this special offer to its team members. The company wants to show its support to employees that get vaccinated.

For more information visit https://www.sierrawell.com/covid-19-vaccine-offer.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Want to promote your business, event or issue? Consider a sponsored post.