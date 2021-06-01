School district looks to fill more committee openings

Washoe County School District said it’s still looking for individuals to serve on some of its committees to advise the board of trustees or superintendent. Several committee positions were included in an application period in early May, and several are new vacancies.

The deadline to apply for current committee openings is June 7.

District officials say most committee terms are a two-year commitment and generally expire in the summer. Members of the general public can apply to volunteer for most committees; however, several committees have geographic requirements or are open only to parents, students or staff members.

After the application deadline, district officials will contact applicants to continue the process. Final approval of committee appointments is conducted by members of the board of trustees or superintendent.

Current committee openings include:

The online application is available at https://www.wcsdpolicy.net/pdf_files/forms/9105-AF-Committee_App-v5.pdf.

The school district has yet to announce details for the application process to fill two seats within the board of trustees following the resignations of Andrew Caudill and Kurt Thigpen.

