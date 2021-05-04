School district looks to fill committee openings

Washoe County School District said this week that it will fill 12 positions on five different committees that advise the board of trustees in a variety of areas. The deadline to apply is May 13.

District officials say most committee terms are a two-year commitment and generally expire in the summer. Members of the general public can apply to volunteer for most committees; however, several committees have geographic requirements or are open only to parents, students or staff members.

After the application deadline, district officials will contact applicants to continue the process. Final approval of committee appointments is conducted by members of the board of trustees or superintendent.

Current committee openings include:

The online application is available at https://www.wcsdpolicy.net/pdf_files/forms/9105-AF-Committee_App-v5.pdf.

Source: WCSD