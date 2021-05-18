RSAR to host drive-in fundraiser in support of SPCA of Northern Nevada (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS® invites community

to attend special drive-in event on May 20

The Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS® (RSAR) invites the community to join them in supporting the SPCA of Northern Nevada with fun for the whole family at their Drive-In Pajama Party fundraiser happening Thursday, May 20, 2021.

Registered guests, who are encouraged to dress in their favorite pajamas, will gather for a socially distanced event to support the nonprofit, while enjoying a showing of “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.” Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the movie will begin at 8:30 p.m. at the West Wind El Rancho 4 Drive-In Theater. All attendees will also have the opportunity to win plenty of raffle prizes, including gift certificates to local restaurants and four tickets to Need 2 Speed.

All proceeds from the event will go to the SPCA of Northern Nevada, the RSAR’s chosen philanthropic organization of the year. As pet adoptions continue to rise while people are still spending more time at home, the RSAR is looking to support their initiatives through fundraising opportunities such as this.

“This event is one of many that RSAR will host to further support the SPCA of Northern Nevada, an organization that means so much to our community,” said Gary MacDonald, President of RSAR. “By attending this drive-in event, Reno/Sparks residents will help improve the lives of pets in our area by funding services such as homeless pet adoptions, veterinary care, and so much more.”

All interested attendees must purchase tickets to this event, which can be found here. To learn more about other RSAR initiatives, head over to https://www.rsar.net/

