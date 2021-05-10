RSAR releases April 2021 Existing Home Sales Report (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

The Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS® (RSAR) today released its April 2021 report on existing home sales in Reno/Sparks and Fernley, including median sales price and the number of home sales in the region. RSAR obtains its information from the Northern Nevada Regional Multiple Listing Service.

During the month of April, RSAR saw…

A median price of $494,000 for existing homes in the region, an increase of 2 percent over March.

A sharp increase in the number of sales as COVID-19 effects on the market continue to wane.

A year-over-year increase of 17 percent in the median price of a condominium.

“There are signs that the exceptionally tight inventory of existing homes available for purchase may be easing. We saw 636 new listings during April compared with 570 sales, which means buyers now have more options,” said Gary MacDonald, President of the Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS®.

Click here for Market Insights.

Faced with multiple competing offers in today’s hot market, home sellers sometimes face difficult decisions about which offer to accept. Members of the Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS® can provide some useful tips.

More information, divided by region, is provided below. All sales numbers are for existing “stick built, single-family dwellings” only and do not include condominiums, townhomes, manufactured, modular or newly constructed homes unless otherwise stated.

Reno/Sparks

In April 2021, Reno/Sparks had 570 sales of existing single-family homes, an increase of 45.4 percent from last year and a 21.5 percent increase from the previous month.

The median sales price for an existing single-family residence in Reno/Sparks was $494,500, an increase of 19 percent from last year and a 2.2 percent increase from the previous month.

The median sales price of an existing condominium/townhome in Reno/Sparks in April 2021 was $269,000, an increase of 17 percent from last year.

Reno (including North Valleys)

In April 2021, Reno (including North Valleys) had 413 sales of existing single-family homes, an increase of 56.4 percent from last year and a 37.2 percent increase from the previous month.

The median sales price for an existing single-family residence was $505,000, an increase of 15.8 percent from last year and a 1.4 percent decrease from the previous month.

The existing condominium/townhome median sales price in April 2021 was $306,000, an increase of 24.9 percent from last year.

Sparks (including Spanish Springs)

In April 2021 Sparks (including Spanish Springs) had 157 sales of existing single-family homes, an increase of 22.7 percent from last year and a 6.5 percent decrease from the previous month.

The median sales price for an existing single-family residence was $456,000, an increase of 17.5 percent from last year and a 1.3 percent increase from the previous month.

The existing condominium/townhome median sales price for April 2021 was $246,000, an increase of 12.8 percent from last year.

Fernley

In April 2021, Fernley had 51 sales of existing single-family homes, a 16 percent increase from last year and a 13.5 percent decrease from the previous month.

The median sales price for an existing single-family residence was $330,000, an increase of 21 percent from last year and a 3 percent increase from the previous month.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Want to promote your business, event or issue? Consider a sponsored post.