River walking (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Enjoy the greatest sites, bites and sounds in Downtown Reno

With COVID-19 numbers falling and folks leaving their masks at home, Reno’s Riverwalk District is booming with fun activities, delicious eats, comfy rooms, and favorite shops selling their wares. Enjoy the fresh air and take a stroll through this downtown Reno destination that is sure to bring a bright smile to your face that everyone can see.

Have a great time

Mark Kalin and Jinger Leigh of “Weird Reno.” Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno

With dozens of activities for the whole family, a few standouts will leave you coming back for more. Learn about the city’s unlikely history on the Weird Reno Walking Tours where famous performers Mark Kalin and Jinger Leigh guide participants through some of the area’s strange happenings by adding a dash of comedy and magic along the way.

Puzzle Room Reno provides 60 minutes of brain-teasing fun and challenges. Throw off some steam at Reno Axe and see if you have what it takes to hit a bull’s eye. Every third Saturday of the month from 2 to 5 p.m., the Riverwalk Merchants Association welcomes partygoers with glasses to be filled and amusement to be had during the Reno Wine Walk.

Dine gloriously

Eat alfresco at Wild River Grille where an amazing menu complements the outdoor ambiance with nightly live music. Get a taste of history at Old Granite Street Eatery and be sure to checkout their lineup of small plates and tasty dishes. For a sweet treat, head over to Rolled Mountain Creamery where you’ll find all sorts of tasty mix-ins to add to the traditional Thai ice cream concept.

Rest easy

When it’s time to kick off the sneakers for a catnap, book a room at Renaissance Reno Downtown Hotel. Enjoy a stylish room with luxury bedding, outdoor pool deck, and many fun things to do including a full-service bar, bocce courts, skee-ball, darts, 24-hour fitness center, spa, and more. In the mood for a little extra pampering, book a private spa experience at Refuge Spa and soak your stress away in their new revolutionary float therapy pod.

Do a little shopping

Remember the great time with a t-shirt or cool memento from Home Means Nevada where they celebrate the state’s gritty roots with clever wares that are fun to wear. And be sure to stop in Dorinda’s Chocolates for handcrafted morsels that are unlike any other.

Whether it’s for a few hours, overnight, or a long weekend, Reno’s Riverwalk District offers great sites, bites and sounds for all to enjoy.

For more information, visit Riverwalk.org.

The Mission of the Riverwalk Merchants Association is to increase year-round traffic and business for Riverwalk Merchants while creating and nurturing a vibrant and safe downtown district. To celebrate and support Reno’s diversity in the arts, its cultural and historic heritage and contribute to the growth, education, and diversity of vital downtown shopping and entertainment for locals and visitors.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Want to promote your business, event or issue? Consider a sponsored post.