Reno Police seek assistance in open missing person case

Today, on the 16th anniversary of the disappearance of Jennifer Casper-Ross, Reno Police detectives say they’re still actively investigating the case and requesting assistance from the community.

A photo of Jennifer Casper-Ross distributed by Reno Police detectives.

Casper-Ross was last seen around 5:30 a.m. May 5, 2005 near the Reno Sparks Cab Company on the 400 block of Gentry Way. Detectives say she’d been with a friend at the Peppermill Hotel and Casino before taking a taxi to the cab company location to visit her mother, Carla Casper Brown, who worked there but wasn’t there at the time.

Detectives say they’d like to talk to the cab driver who drove her from the Peppermill to the Reno Sparks Cab Company, but they don’t know who that driver was.

“Jennifer was very intoxicated and didn’t have enough money to pay her cab fare,” say detectives. “She ran from the business when she discovered her mother was not there, breaking her high-heeled shoes in the process and climbed over a fence at the back of the business. A few minutes before she vanished, Jennifer called her father in Las Vegas, Nevada and said she needed to go to Las Vegas.”

That was the last time anyone has heard from her.

Casper-Ross left home the night before, intoxicated, with cuts on her wrists and saying she needed to leave, according to her husband at the time, Sean Ross. Her clothes and family photos were packed in a bag. Ross told detectives that he initially tried to get her to stay, but let her go after she insisted.

Detectives say Ross reported his wife’s disappearance to the police. Three months after her disappearance he filed for divorce and took custody of their son.

Police have shared additional information about Casper-Ross hoping someone will remember something. They say she’d be 46 years old now. She had been fired from a job as an exotic dancer the week before she disappeared, but had previously been a professional ballerina. That career ended due to a tailbone injury, but she still gave dance lessons.

Anyone with information about Casper-Ross or her disappearance is urged to call the Reno Police Department at (775) 334-2115, or Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP411) keyword – SW.

Source: Reno Police Department