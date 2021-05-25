Reno Phil brings The Golden Age era to Reno for live annual concert fundraiser (sponsored)

The Reno Philharmonic presents Pops on the River: The Golden Age of Reno Annual concert fundraiser event on Saturday, July 10 at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park. This will be an evening featuring original works enthused from “The First Lady of Song,” Ella Fitzgerald, performed live by the Reno Phil orchestra under the baton of Maestro Laura Jackson.

Like every July for the past 25 years, this annual fundraising event has hosted a decoration and costume contest, and a concert starring the Reno Phil Orchestra. This year, in true Reno style, Pops on the River invites individuals to celebrate the classics that have shaped the community into what it is today. Inspired by Ella, salute the dapper days with pearls, feather boas, and top hats with the Reno Phil to welcome The Golden Age of Reno, featuring two amazing vocalists, Capathia Jenkins and Aisha de Haas. The concert will begin at 8:00pm.

“After a long year without live entertainment, I thought a program of timeless and iconic music was the perfect way to come together again for yet, another annual Pops event this summer,” said Music Director and Conductor Laura Jackson. “Everything about Ella is exactly that-timeless. Her style, voice, artistry and songs can’t help but make you smile.”

This year, each sponsorship table will be set up in individual pods to ensure appropriate safety and social distancing. General Admission Pod (up to 4 people) tickets are on sale and available for $60, sponsorship pricing varies. Visit the renophil.com or call (775) 323-6393 for sponsorship details, complete ticket information, and social distancing guidelines.