Registration open for iCan Bike program, volunteers sought

A five-day iCan Bike camp for individuals with developmental disabilities to learn to ride a two-wheel bicycle is set for June 14 – 18 at the Reno Sparks Convention Center. Registration is now open for the camp, as are sign-ups for program volunteers.

Nicholas Gill at the start of his first outdoor ride on a two-wheel bike, the culmination of iCanBike camps. Image: Andrea Laue / This Is Reno

The non-profit iCan Shine produces the program in partnership with the Nevada Center for Excellence in Disabilities in the College of Education and Human Development at the University of Nevada, Reno. It says that more than 80% of camp participants can learn to ride a bicycle on their own by the end of the camp.

Trained professionals lead the camp with the support of volunteers. Campers participate for 75 minutes each of the five days of camp.

The camp costs $149 per rider, but scholarships are available if needed. Campers must also meet eligibility requirements:

Be at least eight years old.

Have a disability.

Be able to walk without an assistive device such as a walker or cane.

Be able to side-step quickly to both sides.

Have a minimum inseam measurement of 20 inches and weigh no more than 220 pounds.

Volunteers are also needed to assist riders on each day of the camp, June 14 – 18. Volunteers will assist the same rider for all five days, and must be physically fit enough to walk or run alongside the rider and support them and the bike in the event of a fall. They must be at least 15 years old, as well.

Riders and volunteers canregisteronline.

For more information contact Diana Rovetti at the Nevada Center for Excellence in Disabilities at rovetti@unr.edu.

Source: UNR