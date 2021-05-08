‘Programs on the Porch’ planned at Bowers Mansion

Washoe County has announced a series of upcoming outdoor events at Bower’s Mansion Regional Park being promoted as options for those who aren’t quite ready for maximum-capacity indoor venues.

The public is invited to attend the Programs on the Porch historical presentation series scheduled from 7 to 8 p.m. Fridays from May 21 through June 18.

May 21, Nevada women’s history

May 28, Washoe Tribe history

June 4, President Theodore Roosevelt

June 11, Mountain Man Bob Burke

June 18, Cowboy entertainer Tex Weir

Admission is free but donations will be accepted. Those attending are asked to bring low-back chairs or blankets on which to sit.

Venues will be subject to COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time.

Programs on the Porch began in 2012 but took a hiatus last year due to the pandemic.

Bowers Mansion is located at 4005 Old U.S. 395 in Washoe Valley. Call 775-849-1825 for more information.

