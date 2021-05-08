fbpx
Home > News > ‘Programs on the Porch’ planned at Bowers Mansion
News

‘Programs on the Porch’ planned at Bowers Mansion

By Carla O'Day
Bowers Mansion
Bower's Mansion. Image: Ty O'Neil

Washoe County has announced a series of upcoming outdoor events at Bower’s Mansion Regional Park being promoted as options for those who aren’t quite ready for maximum-capacity indoor venues.

The public is invited to attend the Programs on the Porch historical presentation series scheduled from 7 to 8 p.m. Fridays from May 21 through June 18.

  • May 21, Nevada women’s history
  • May 28, Washoe Tribe history
  • June 4, President Theodore Roosevelt
  • June 11, Mountain Man Bob Burke
  • June 18, Cowboy entertainer Tex Weir

Admission is free but donations will be accepted. Those attending are asked to bring low-back chairs or blankets on which to sit.

Venues will be subject to COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time.

Programs on the Porch began in 2012 but took a hiatus last year due to the pandemic.

Bowers Mansion is located at 4005 Old U.S. 395 in Washoe Valley. Call 775-849-1825 for more information.

Carla O'Day

Carla has an undergraduate degree in journalism and more than 10 years experience as a daily newspaper reporter. She grew up in Jacksonville, Fla., moved to the Reno area in 2002 and wrote for the Reno Gazette-Journal for 8 years, covering a variety of topics. Prior to that, she covered local government in Fort Pierce, Fla.

