‘Programs on the Porch’ planned at Bowers Mansion

Washoe County has announced a series of upcoming outdoor events at Bower’s Mansion Regional Park being promoted as options for those who aren’t quite ready for maximum-capacity indoor venues.
The public is invited to attend the Programs on the Porch historical presentation series scheduled from 7 to 8 p.m. Fridays from May 21 through June 18.
- May 21, Nevada women’s history
- May 28, Washoe Tribe history
- June 4, President Theodore Roosevelt
- June 11, Mountain Man Bob Burke
- June 18, Cowboy entertainer Tex Weir
Admission is free but donations will be accepted. Those attending are asked to bring low-back chairs or blankets on which to sit.
Venues will be subject to COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time.
Programs on the Porch began in 2012 but took a hiatus last year due to the pandemic.
Bowers Mansion is located at 4005 Old U.S. 395 in Washoe Valley. Call 775-849-1825 for more information.