PHOTOS: Aces shut out Aviators on drizzly Saturday

A little over a week into the season—and during the team’s first home series—Reno Aces fans were forced to dress for cold temperatures, a drizzle of rain and biting wind.Storm clouds threatened to cancel Saturday’s game between the Reno Aces and the Las Vegas Aviators, but the clouds ceased their precipitation just in time for the game.

With COVID-19 restrictions loosening, Reno residents seem to be returning to the event-heavy summers to which they’ve become accustomed. Crowds, however are still thin with social distancing restrictions limiting the number of fans in the park.

Masking is still required at Greater Nevada Field as well, despite the governor lifting such requirements for fully vaccinated individuals on May 13. The practice of masking, however, was haphazard amongst some of Saturday’s attendees.

What wasn’t haphazard was the play on the field. The Aces shut out the Aviators in a 3-0 win, taking the first three games of the six-game series.

The Aces head to Sacramento for six games starting on Thursday before returning home to play the Tacoma Rainiers May 27-31.

For tickets and information on Reno Aces games visit https://www.milb.com/reno.