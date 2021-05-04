Noodle news: Celebrate Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month in Reno

Use your noodle.

Considering the headlines we’ve seen splashed across global news, and especially right here in the U.S., there’s never been a better time to support our API community.

Michael Tragash, the community manager for Yelp Reno, is showing his support the best way he knows how—through food.

With the help of API-owned local businesses, Tragash created the Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration campaign with 20 restaurant partners from throughout Reno getting in on the action by cooking up their favorite noodle dishes, representing Asian cultures from east to west.

All dishes will be available for $10 or less with check-in on Yelp and include noodles that represent the heritage and culture of owners and staff.

“All noodles start with similar components — flour, salt, water — and it’s what each culture adds that makes them unique and worthy of celebration,” a press release for the event reads.

Participating businesses include old favorites, modern fusions and even the newest Asian eateries in Reno. Newly opened Rice Box Kitchen, led by Chef Perapol, will share its crispy rice noodle dish tossed in a sweet and sour sauce called Tofu Mee Krob. Another Reno newbie, The Coconut Downtown, is serving up a noodle curry dish.

At Silver Chopsticks, a beef Vietnamese rice noodle soup dubbed Phỏ Dặc Biệt will be on special. And Bab Café launched an entirely new noodle menu featuring Japchae dishes made with Korean yam noodles and Korean cold noodle specials. Everything will be $10 or less.

To see a full listing of available dishes to celebrate Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month with The Common Thread Yelp API Heritage Month, visit https://www.yelp.com/events/reno-the-common-thread-asian-noodle-tour.

Additional virtual events will be held to increase awareness of API-owned restaurants and cuisine and encourage support throughout the month of May (and beyond). Join the Taste of the Philippines event on May 19 at 6 p.m. via Zoom, hosted by Yelp Reno and Yelp Bay Areas. Or, log on May 24 at 6 p.m. for the Reno Taiko Takeover, featuring a live performance and instruction on this traditional form of Japanese ensemble drumming, perfect for the whole family to enjoy and further encourage attendees to embrace API cultures.

Participating restaurants include: