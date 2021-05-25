New water dispensers at Atlantis to save one million plastic bottles per year (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Casino continues commitment to the environment

with aggressive plastic reduction program

Atlantis Casino Resort Spa has partnered with Vivreau Advanced Water Systems to install sustainable water dispensers across the casino at key high-volume service locations. The state-of-the-art dispensers purify local Reno water through an advanced carbon filtration system that filters 99.99% of all impurities including bacteria, odors and tastes such as chlorine.

The eco-friendly water system will reduce the casino’s carbon footprint when it comes to bottled water transportation and because Vivreau water is cooled on demand, the dispensers will also reduce refrigerated storage needs.

The premium drinking water is available in still and sparkling varieties.

“Atlantis is committed to providing the best possible water in the most sustainable way,” said Chira Pagidi, corporate director of food and beverage at Atlantis. “We’re saving in excess of one million single-use water bottles per year by switching to Vivreau systems. Our guests appreciate the great tasting water, as well as the fact that it is locally sourced.”

According to a report published in National Geographic, every minute of every day, one million single-use plastic water bottles are sold around the world. In the United States, 70% of those bottles either become litter or end up in landfills.

Atlantis Casino’s sister property in Colorado, Monarch Casino Resort Spa, has also implemented the use of Vivreau water dispensers.

“We’re proud to partner with these award-winning properties in their quest to offer guests new amenities that focus on sustainability,” said Drew Hamilton, co-founder and managing director of Vivreau Advanced Water Systems. “It is vital to have partners like the Atlantis take the bold but well-informed step towards plastic bottle elimination. Every program we support is further evidence that positive change is not only possible, but is also within everyone’s immediate reach.”

For more on all of the industry-leading sustainability efforts underway at the Atlantis, visit https://atlantiscasino.com/public-relations/atlantis-going-green.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Want to promote your business, event or issue? Consider a sponsored post.