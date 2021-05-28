Longest running senior softball tournament returns to ‘The Biggest Little City in the World’ (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Following a year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, Senior Softball-USA’s Rock ‘n Reno Challenge Cup, the oldest and longest running senior softball tournament in the country, returns to northern Nevada for the 33rd time in 2021.

The tournament runs from May 28 – June 6, 2021, with 204 teams from 12 states competing in one of the marquee senior softball events held annually. The 204 teams will bring more than 5,500 players and family into the Reno-Tahoe area and infuse more than $7 million into the local economy.

Games will be held in Reno (Reno Softball Complex at Rancho San Rafael), Sparks (Golden Eagle Regional Park and Shadow Mountain Softball Complex), and Carson City (Centennial Park Softball Complex).

Kicking off the tournament will be the Men’s 40s and 60s divisions, and Women’s divisions, playing over Memorial Day Weekend, May 28 – 30. The elder statesmen, Men’s 65s through 85s divisions, then take to the fields June 1 – 3; while the Men’s 50s and 55s divisions conclude the tournament, June 4 – 6.

For more information on the 2021 Rock ‘n Reno Challenge Cup, visit the official tournament page on SSUSA’s website:https://seniorsoftball.com/?event=1565

About Senior Softball-USA (www.SeniorSoftball.com):

Senior Softball-USA is dedicated to informing and uniting the Senior Softball Players of America and the World. Senior Softball-USA sanctions tournaments and championships, registers players, writes the rulebook, publishes Senior Softball-USA News, hosts international softball tours, is a Charter member of the Pacific Rim Slow-Pitch Softball Federation and promotes Senior Softball throughout the world. More than 1.5 million men and women over 40 play Senior Softball in the United States today.

