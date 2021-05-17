Locals rally to support Palestine, condemn violence in Israel (photos)

Around 200 people gathered in Reno City Plaza Sunday to rally for Palestine and protest against Israel. The event stayed within the plaza throughout and featured both planned and impromptu speakers.

The rally was organized by Jamaledeen Barghout, a first-generation Palestinian who said his family members, who are still in Palestine, were safe.

Protests and violence have escalated in Israel in recent months, with airstrikes and rocket fire killing and injuring hundreds of both Palestinians and Israelis. One of the important reasons to have protests here in America, and Reno, said Barghout, is that as America sends military aid to Israel—something protestors said they’d like to see end.

Barghout said he was grateful for the number of people who attended the rally and for the support from people of various backgrounds. Supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement, people of the Jewish faith, Native Americans and others were in attendance and shared their views on oppression.