fbpx
Home > Featured > Locals rally to support Palestine, condemn violence in Israel (photos)
Featured

Locals rally to support Palestine, condemn violence in Israel (photos)

By Ty O'Neil
By Ty O'Neil
People gathered in Reno City Plaza to rally for Palestine and protest against Israel on May 16, 2021. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno

Around 200 people gathered in Reno City Plaza Sunday to rally for Palestine and protest against Israel. The event stayed within the plaza throughout and featured both planned and impromptu speakers.

The rally was organized by Jamaledeen Barghout, a first-generation Palestinian who said his family members, who are still in Palestine, were safe.

Protests and violence have escalated in Israel in recent months, with airstrikes and rocket fire killing and injuring hundreds of both Palestinians and Israelis. One of the important reasons to have protests here in America, and Reno, said Barghout, is that as America sends military aid to Israel—something protestors said they’d like to see end.

Barghout said he was grateful for the number of people who attended the rally and for the support from people of various backgrounds. Supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement, people of the Jewish faith, Native Americans and others were in attendance and shared their views on oppression.

Ty O'Neil

Ty O’Neil is a lifelong student of anthropology with two degrees in the arts. He is far more at home in the tear gas filled streets of war torn countries than he is relaxing at home. He has found a place at This Is Reno as a photojournalist. He hopes to someday be a conflict photojournalist covering wars and natural disasters abroad.

Related Stories

Demonstrators gather to protest anti-Asian violence (photos)

Carson Sheriff: Law enforcement prepared for protests leading up to...

Protesters gather at Reno Arch to protest farm laws in...

Carson City sheriff expects armed protests to continue in capital...

PHOTOS: Trump supporters protest election results for second week in...

Sixth evening of protests quiet, peaceful

Share via
 
Send this to a friend