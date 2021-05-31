fbpx
Outdoors

Lahontan Audubon Society and RTC launch Birding By Bus program

Image courtesy of Jacque Lowery, Wild Birds Unlimited

A dozen sites within walking distance of Reno-area transit stops are being highlighted by the Lahontan Audubon Society for its new Birding By Bus program. The program is a partnership with the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County and offers a map with directions to get to each location.

“We are lucky to live in a community that is home to many parks, each hosting a plethora of bird species,” said Parker Flickinger, community engagement and marketing coordinator at the Lahontan Audubon Society. “Our goal is to encourage even more people to go bird watching and to ride transit.”

Parks featured on the Birding By Bus map are each no farther than .75 miles from an RTC RIDE bus stop. Each is location is rated as easy, moderate or difficult based on walking distance from each bus stop to the park and the bus route to get there.

RTC RIDE bus passes are $2 per ride or $3 for a day pass, and reduced fares are available for those who qualify. Route information and pass purchasing details are online at rtcwashoe.com.

The Birding By Bus park map is online at https://www.nevadaaudubon.org/bus.html. Future events for the program will be featured on the Lahontan Audubon Society’s calendar.

Source: RTC

