Gov. Sisolak responds to state’s economic recovery forecast

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday responded to the findings of the 2021 Economic Forum. The group determines revenue projections which help legislators craft the state’s budget for the next two years.

Earlier this week, the Economic Forum said the state’s economy was recovering faster than anticipated. They revised the estimate of general fund revenue for the 2021-23 biennium to $9.1 billion—about $586 million more than it had forecast in December 2020.

“[Tuesday’s] economic forum proved that our crisis management, strategic budgeting decisions, and most importantly—the shared sacrifices of every Nevadan in the last 14 months—has resulted in the State having $586.2 million more than we thought we would have when we first created this budget in December,”the governor said in his remarks.

Watch Gov. Sisolak’s full remarks here: