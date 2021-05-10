Gov. Sisolak releases framework for federal stimulus spending

The U.S Treasury Department on Monday issued guidance on how states and territories can spend aid allocated from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds established by the federal American Rescue Plan (ARP).

The ARP, which was signed into law March 11, 2021, is expected to deliver $2.7 billion in direct aid to the state and billions of additional dollars directly to local governments, as well as 90 specific programs.

The 150-plus-page Treasury document released today includes detailed information for states on the allowable uses for fiscal recovery funds from the ARP to respond to pandemic-specific spending needs, fill revenue shortfalls and support communities and populations hit the hardest by COVID-19.

The Treasury Department announced these funds will be eligible to states and jurisdictions in the coming days.

Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a statement following the announcement.

“Now that the U.S. Treasury has issued guidance related to the latest federal funding, the State team will get to work analyzing and reviewing the information.”

The stimulus money marks one of the largest infusions of federal dollars into the state in history. Making sure the money is spent in accordance with eligibility guidelines and within the eligible timeframe—which ends on Dec. 31, 2024–is a priority. The governor, State Treasurer Zach Conine and majority leaders from the Nevada Legislature have been working on a framework for this since early April.

“We developed the ‘Every Nevadan Recovery’ framework to ensure the State had a strategic planning process for the discretionary funds allocated directly to the State. This is our foundation to ensure this federal funding is used in a strategic manner focused on a strong recovery with long lasting impacts for Nevada families and our economy,” Sisolak said.

The plan, which can be read in full here, includes four main priorities:

Basic Needs—Nevadans’ health and safety, access to basic necessities, and strengthening safety nets will be at the core of recovery efforts.

Community—Strengthening resources for community support and educational access will be key to aiding Nevadans.

Economy—A strong economy is essential for recovery and will include assistance for workers and small businesses.

Quality of Life—Improve the quality of life for all Nevadans, including our seniors and multi-generational families, by ensuring access to services and opportunities that build healthy, resilient communities.

Specific goals outlined in the plan include increasing access to health care and community-based services, strengthening public education, supporting disadvantaged communities, strengthening the state’s workforce, supporting small businesses and the economy in general, investing in infrastructure projects, modernizing state government services and addressing budget shortfalls.

“Having that framework will be essential in the time ahead as we review and analyze the guidance and conduct significant engagement with community leaders, businesses, public servants, labor and the residents of Nevada,” Sisolak said. “I look forward to working together with leaders across the State to make sure this money is used strategically to propel our recovery and set Nevadans on a path for success.”

Nevadans are encouraged to review the Every Nevadan Recovery Framework and submit their ideas using the links provided on the “Stakeholder Engagement Process” page. There are separate webpages for citizens, members of the Nevada Legislature and executive branch agencies to use when providing feedback.