Goat grazing to begin Thursday in west Reno

Residents and those who recreate in lower Rosewood Canyon in west Reno should expect to see goats grazing in the area starting Thursday, May 20. The goats are part of a project spearheaded by Reno Fire Department, Nevada Division of Forestry and NV Energy to reduce wildfire fuels in the canyon.

The 30-acre city-owned portion of lower Rosewood Canyon where the grazing will occur is in the area of Cashill Boulevard, Patidar Drive, Solari Drive and Olympic Circle. The goats will help to remove flammable vegetation in the area including cheatgrass, bitterbrush, and other non-native grasses and weeds.

Officials said electric fencing will be placed in the area to keep the goats from wandering and is a standard practice for such operations. It doesn’t pose a risk for the animals or wildlife. Guard dogs will also be used to protect the goats from predators.

Residents who live nearby or use the canyon for recreation are asked to keep dogs leashed or at home to avoid conflicts, keep a distance from the goats and keep from making loud noises.

“This is just the beginning of Reno’s larger plan to rid the Rosewood Canyon of dangerous overgrown and dead vegetation and provide defensible space between green natural native vegetation and structures,” said Reno Fire Marshal Tray Palmer. “By the end of the year we hope to bring in other hand crews and equipment to finish the mitigation treatment in the north and south canyons as well.”

Starting next week, NV Energy will have hand crews and heavy equipment clearing under the power poles along the east rim of the canyon.

Multiple fuels reduction projects are happening throughout the community, including a U.S. Forest Service sheep grazing operation west of Arrowcreek and an RFD yard waste disposal program for homes near the wildland urban interface. State and national fire agencies said such measures are vital during what’s become an extreme drought in the state.

Source: City of Reno