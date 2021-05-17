Five events to check out this week: May 17, 2021

COVID-19 restrictions are lifting, and events are getting scheduled through the rest of the year. Here are five events this week, some in-person and some virtual, that are worth checking out.

Please check with event organizers and venues before attending to ensure details and information are up to date.

1. Sound Bath at River School Farm. Come to meditate or practice quiet Yin/Restorative Yoga. Bring your own mat, blankets and pillows. Link for information.

2. Laughing Planet Live Community Artist Series (virtual). The Laughing Planet, UNR Jazz and KWNK radio will be hosting virtual live jazz performances twice a month featuring local jazz artists. Link for information.

3. Reno Dance Expo, multiple days and times. Join the second Reno Dance Expo, a multi-day event of workshops, performances and live music. Link for information.

4. Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful River Walk. This educational riverwalk will start at the McKinley Arts Center following the Riverside Farmers Market. The group will begin with an interactive storytelling activity about the Truckee River watershed and then be joined by One Truckee River, which will lead a demonstration of some of the McKinley Arts and Culture Center’s “River-Friendly” technologies, like rain gardens and permeable paving, that are created to help conserve our water resources. Link for information.

5. Living With Fire: Perspectives of a Wildland Fire Investigator (sponsored). Tues, May 18, 11:30 am to 1 pm. Details.