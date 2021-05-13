Fennemore’s Nevada presence on the rise (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Leading Nevada Law Firm Expands With Key Hires and Strategic Promotion

Fennemore, a leading law firm in the American west, announced today the hiring of two new attorneys, as well as a strategic promotion. Attorney Josh Reid joins the Las Vegas office of the firm as a Director, while attorney Kelly Klingseisen is now Of Counsel at Fennemore’s Reno office. Attorney David Lewandowski, also working out of the Reno office, has been promoted from Associate to Of Counsel.

Josh Reid works in the firm’s Natural Resources, Energy and Environmental Law practice group where his work focuses on environmental, energy, water, land use and regulatory work. Over the course of his distinguished career, he’s become well known for his counsel to clients involving complex governmental matters.

“We are so proud and happy to welcome Josh to our vibrant office,” noted Fennemore’s Las Vegas Managing Partner, Richard Dreitzer. “Las Vegas is booming again, and Josh’s experience and client-focused approach is a perfect match for the expanding needs of our clients.”

Kelly Klingseisen recently joined Fennemore’s Business Litigation practice group after relocating from Austin, Texas, where she worked for a prestigious Austin firm. Kelly focuses primarily in the areas of business litigation and labor and employment law. With her years of experience, Kelly is able to guide her clients through all phases of proceedings, from initial pleadings and comprehensive fact and expert discovery, to dispositive motions, trial and appeal.

David Lewandowski works in the firm’s Business & Finance practice group where he brings an entrepreneurial spirit to a variety of corporate maters, including debt and equity issues for business owners, transactional issues and mergers and acquisitions. David has a reputation for understanding complex deals and risks, and helping businesses and entrepreneurs navigate common pitfalls.

“The Biggest Little City is growing like crazy, and we are so happy to welcome Kelly to our expanding office as her background, experience and judgment make her a perfect fit for our growing roster of business clients,” noted Craig Etem, Fennemore’s Reno Office Managing Partner.

“David’s promotion is in recognition of his rising stature in the firm – and in our community. Our clients know that he’s going to solve the problem, and get the deal done,” added Etem.

