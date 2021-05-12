Celebrate July 4th with The Reno Phil: American Salute (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

The last year has kept friends, family, and neighbors apart, but our community has survived and is poised to come back stronger than ever. The Reno Phil, northern Nevada’s largest performing arts organization, is proud to facilitate this return of togetherness, joy, and celebration with two performances of the ever-popular Fourth of July Concert at Rancho San Rafael.

AMERICAN SALUTE

Saturday, July 3, 2021

Sunday, July 4, 2021

Gates at 6:00 PM | Concert at 7:30 PM

The Reno Phil will present two performances of American Salute: July 4 with the Reno Phil over July 4 weekend as a part of Artown. These socially distanced performances will feature the Reno Phil Orchestra, Reno Phil Chorus, and vocalist Kyle Rea led by Maestro Jason Altieri at Rancho San Rafael Park.

“I am so proud of how this organization has continued to find ways to create music during this pandemic through our digital offerings, “ said Tim Young, Reno Phil President & CEO. “However, we are delighted to finally be performing our first concert with a live audience since February of 2020 in such a safe, outdoor setting.”

American Salute will feature patriotic and pops favorites with vocalist Kyle Rea. In the tradition of the great voices of jazz and big band, Kyle Rea is a vocal powerhouse bringing new life to old favorites and interpreting modern tunes. While the details of the program will remain under wraps until the performance, the Reno Phil is committed to presenting a diverse range of family friendly music for all to enjoy and to unify our spirit as a community as we celebrate our great country.

For those wanting to attend the event in person, pods of 4 will be sold for $20 through renophil.com. Capacity is limited to 2,000 individuals per performance.

In an effort to keep all musicians, staff and patrons healthy and safe – the Reno Phil will be requiring patrons to wear masks throughout the performance, social distancing protocols will be enforced, and tickets must be secured in advance.

More information can be found on the Reno Phil’s website.

About Reno Phil

The Reno Phil is northern Nevada’s largest performing arts organization. Celebrating its 53rd year, the orchestra, led by Music Director Laura Jackson, is composed of more than 80 professional musicians who typically perform more than 30 concerts annually throughout the Reno-Tahoe region. Musicians of the professional orchestra, youth orchestras, various ensembles and education programs offer more than 60 performances each year, playing to more than 50,000 people. To learn more about the Reno Phil and its events, and to discover all that the Reno Phil offers, visit RenoPhil.com.

