Breaking: Two WCSD trustees resign

The Washoe County School District (WCSD) Board of Trustees is losing two of its members.

Vice President Andrew Caudill, who has been with the school board for a little more than two years, announced that he has accepted a job in Wisconsin. Newly elected Trustee Kurt Thigpen said he is leaving the board for medical reasons.

WCSD Trustee Andrew Caudill

Caudill will become athletic director for a school district in Wisconsin, he said.

“It has been an honor representing the people of District C and serving their needs,” he said in a district-released statement. “I will miss the people, especially the hard-working people that serve in District C schools. I wish the people of the WCSD well, and I look forward to continuing my mission to serve the needs of the next generation.”

Caudill’s resignation will be effective on or before June 25. Caudill has represented District C since January 2019. District C encompasses a large geographic area that includes the North Valleys, Cold Springs, northern and eastern Sun Valley, Spanish Springs, Wadsworth and Gerlach.

Thigpen represents District D, which encompasses much of central and south Reno between I-80 to the north, U.S. 395 to the east, and McCarran Boulevard to the west and extending through the loop to the south. He won election outright against Stan Berk and Michael Marquez in the primary election on June 9, 2020 with nearly 53% of the vote.

“On the advice of my doctors, it is with a heavy heart and great sorrow that I have decided to resign from the Board of Trustees,” Thigpen said of his resignation, which will not happen until after Caudill’s vacancy is filled.

WCSD Trustee Kurt Thigpen

Thigpen did not give any details concerning his medical reasons for resigning. He did give thanks to the voters of District D for electing him, saying strides had been made “in improving equity and inclusion, access to technology, school construction, keeping budget cuts outside the classroom, and more” during his short tenure.

“I’m grateful to all our educators and staff that I have been fortunate enough to visit during my 22 school visits so far,” Thigpen said. “Their hard work and dedication is moving mountains every day for our students. I will continue to be a strong advocate for public education and look forward to supporting WCSD as a private citizen, partner in education, youth mentor, and business owner in the future.”

According to WCSD spokespersons, the Board of Trustees will be advertising the vacancies and will seek applications in accordance with Nevada Revised Statutes.

The district said more details will be established by the Board of Trustees in a public meeting at a date to be determined.

Individuals interested in filling a vacancy must be a qualified elector/eligible to vote and must meet the qualifications of residence within Washoe County and within District C or District D.

For maps of the districts, visit https://www.washoeschools.net/Page/518