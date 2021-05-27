Animal services investigating possible animal cruelty

A woman captured on surveillance video is being sought by Washoe County Regional Animal Services in a possible animal cruelty incident.

The incident took place at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 20 at Parq Crossing Apartments, located at 2280 Oddie Blvd., Buildings 1 and 2, in Sparks. She was wearing a light-colored hoodie and pants and had a white, female French bulldog with her.

Those who recognize the woman or have information that may help to identify her are asked to contact WCRAS at pets@washoecounty.us or call 775-322-3647. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

Source: Washoe County