An accessible bakery: Batch Cupcakery

When you have diet restrictions, quality sweets can be hard to come by. At Batch Cupcakery, however, delicious treats are offered in a variety of flavors, but the important part is that they also meet a variety of different diets.

Whether you’re gluten-free, follow a paleo diet or are a hardcore vegan, there are multiple options at Batch and they aren’t a one-flavor per restriction operation. On any given day, customers can choose between three, four, five or even more cupcakes that meet their needs (plus other goodies).

The best way to satisfy your sweet tooth is to come in and marvel at the menu. A glass case is filled with cake trays sporting colorful, flavorful varieties. And if you don’t have any diet restrictions, you’ll have the full range from which to choose. The diet restrictive goods are just as delicious as the rest. Plus, if you eye the bakery trays behind the counter, you may even find a few additional goodies not on the shelves.

The chocoholic is one eye-catching cupcake, made with dense chocolate cake, a creamy buttercream topping, chocolate chips and drizzle. For something fruitier, sample the keep Tahoe blueberry, a vanilla cupcake oozing blueberry filling made from fresh fruits and topped with a smooth vanilla buttercream frosting.

Milk n’ cookies, strawberry shortcake, razzle dazzle and the namesake the Batch—there are tons to choose from. And while every cupcake is different, they have quality in common. The cakes aren’t light and fluffy, but rather hearty and filling in the best way possible. Buttercream is the signature frosting, and it gives every cupcake a sweet finish.

Details 555 S Virginia St. #104, Reno, NV 89501

(775) 336-1622

Mon. – Sat. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Website

For all cupcakes, Batch focuses on organic ingredients, sourced locally whenever possible—think locally sourced non-GMO eggs, homemade vanilla and organic nuts, flours and sugars, all hand stirred in small batches for that made-at-home-not-mass-produced taste. If you order gluten free, your cupcakes will be baked with organic coconut, almond and/or chickpea flours instead of wheat.

The daily menu is posted online so you can see what options exist for every day Batch is open. There will also be specialty flavors—like Cinco de Mayo’s margarita lime that we can’t get enough of—and other treats (see: not cupcakes). Try a keto brownie, pumpkin whoopie pie, paleo sandwich bread, oatmeal chai cookie, pumpkin goji berry muffin or a burner (a keto-friendly “healthy” take on a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup). That’s only scratching the surface. If you’re thirsty, wash it all down with a kefir or coffee.

Stop into the bakery to stock up with discounts on a half-dozen cupcakes or larger quantities. The counter-serve approach makes ordering easy, and outdoor tables offer a place to sit if you don’t want to wait until you get home to indulge.

If you order 24 hours in advance, even more flavors are available to you, and catering for events is also offered. Have a craving? Get it delivered through Postmates, Uber Eats or GrubHub. All the ways to get your hands on these delicious delicacies puts the accessible bakery easily within reach.