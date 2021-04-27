Washoe libraries to reopen May 3

Washoe County libraries will reopen to the public beginning Monday, May 3 allowing patrons to browse books, pick up holds and use the public computers and printers. Masks will still be required.

“The Library System is an essential community hub, and we are thrilled to once again expand our services in a safe manner for staff and the public,” said Jeff Scott, director of Washoe County Library System.

Some things still won’t be available, such as seating within the library, or use of its meeting rooms. Libraries are also encouraging people to make their visits as brief, less than an hour if possible.

The Senior Center, Verdi and Duncan/Traner Community Libraries will remain closed for now. And all library events are planned to remain virtual through August, the announcement noted.

For more information, or to confirm services and hours at specific library branches, visit washoecountylibrary.us/reopen.

Source: Washoe County Library System