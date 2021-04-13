Virtual COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall, Wednesday April 14 (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

On April 5, all Nevadans 16 and older became eligible for the free COVID-19 vaccine — something that many have looked to as the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel. There are three vaccines approved for use, all of which have been proven to be safe and effective against the coronavirus. Millions of doses have been administered since December 2020, but we understand why many still may have questions about the vaccine, including why it is necessary and how it will contribute to the end of the pandemic.

We’ve reached out to several medical experts across Northern Nevada to answer some of the most commonly asked questions about the vaccine. What is it designed to do? How can we trust it? What does it contain? Find out more at the Virtual COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall on Wednesday, April 14 at 5:30 p.m., moderated by Bob Conrad, publisher and editor of ThisIsReno.com and organized by Mask On. Move On., the virtual event is free to all and will stream on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Our panel of medical experts includes:

Heidi Parker, Executive Director of Immunize Nevada

Jennifer Wheeler, Chief of Pharmacy at Community Health Alliance

Dr. Trudy Larson, Professor and Dean – School of Community Health Sciences at the University of Nevada, Reno

Heather Kerwin, Epidemiology Program Manager, Washoe County Health District

Marie McCormack, MD, Family Medicine Physician at Northern Nevada Medical Group

