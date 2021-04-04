UNR to expand sports management program

The University of Nevada, Reno this week announced it is adding to its fledgling sports management program within the College of Business with an online, nine-month executive certificate in sports management. The program launched with a sports management minor in December 2020.

Nevada’s growing professional sports industry, which includes recent additions including the Las Vegas Raiders football team and Vegas Golden Knights hockey team, is helping to drive growth and interest in UNR’s sports management program. Las Vegas Raiders president Marc Badain is part of the program’s executive board.

The sports management program is led by Cary Groth, who spent four decades in intercollegiate athletics and administration, including as athletic director at UNR. She said the executive certificate program was designed to draw from the professional experience of some of the best in the industry.

“It is important that students learn the issues facing the sports industry while learning from those in it,” she said. “The Executive Certificate is designed for all interested in or currently working in the sports industry.”

The certificate program offers a mix of experiential learning with program partners and learning from industry experts. The curriculum focuses on the business side of the industry and covers issues facing the sports industry at all levels – from community sports commissions to intercollegiate athletics to professional sports organizations.

“The impact of business activity encompassed by activities and events involving sports, recreation and athletics in our community, state and region is significant and growing,” Greg Mosier, dean of the College of Business, said. “We’re excited to make a significant impact in this area across the state and also the country.”

Classes for the Executive Certificate begin in Fall of 2021. The courses will be taught entirely online – aside from the Tahoe Sports Summit that takes place in May – making the program accessible from anywhere. For more information or to apply, visit https://www.unr.edu/business/degree-programs/sports-management.

Source: UNR