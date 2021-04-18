UNR nursing students host blood drive Monday

Members of the University of Nevada, Reno’s Orvis Student Nurse Association (OSNA) will host a community blood drive Monday, April 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rancho San Rafael Park’s Pagoda Pavilion.

OSNA representatives said the drive, organized in partnership with Vitalant Blood Donation Services, is planned to help meet an urgent community need for both blood and plasma donations.

While all blood types are needed, OSNA representatives said the most critical need is for Type O blood donations. Type O is the most transfused blood type.

Blood donated during the drive will be used to assist patients in northern Nevada and northern California. Vitalant notes that each day in the U.S. patients in hospitals,surgical centers and emergency treatment facilities need about 36,000 units of red blood cells, 7,000 units of platelets and 10,000 units of plasma.

Community members can make an appointment online or show up on the day of the event.

Source: Orvis School of Nursing at UNR