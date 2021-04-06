UNR announces 2021 Nevada Writers Hall of Fame honorees

The University Libraries at the University of Nevada, Reno today announced its list of 2021 Nevada Writers Hall of Fame honorees.

Steven Nightingale is the 2021 Nevada Writers Hall of Fame inductee, and Vogue Robinson is the 2021 Silver Pen awardee.

Nightingale is the author of 10 books, including two novels, six books of sonnets, an essay on the city of Granada, Spain and a book of short fiction about extraordinary women. A book on the Sierra Nevada will be published in 2022 from Cornell University Press.

“Building off of the excitement and energy of the 2020 Nevada Writers Hall of Fame virtual event, we are pleased to announce this year’s Writers Hall of Fame and Silver Pen honorees,” dean of University Libraries Kathy Ray said. “With several opportunities for engagement planned throughout the year, it is my hope Nevadans take a moment to get to know the great writers of our state as we lead up to welcoming Steven and Vogue to the Nevada Writers Hall of Fame family at our official induction event scheduled for November 18, 2021.”

Vogue Robinson is the 2021 Silver Pen awardee. She was the second poet laureate of Clark County, from 2017 to 2019 and is the author of Vogue 3:16, a poetry collection. Her work has been published in anthologies.

“I feel like I’ve been inducted into a larger part of Nevada’s history and that is really exciting,” Robinson said. “I’ve read about the history of the Silver Pen Award; it’s inspiring to see how the award has expanded from its inception in 1996 to today.”

Source: UNR