The Abbi Agency Named Agency of Record for Silver State Health Insurance Exchange/Nevada Health Link

The agency and its partners will conduct integrated marketing and outreach services for Nevada Health Link

The Abbi Agency, an integrated marketing agency with offices in Reno and Las Vegas , Nev., has officially been announced as the agency of record for the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange (Exchange) and its consumer-facing online health insurance exchange known as Nevada Health Link (NVHL). In partnership with Marketing for Change and Ericka Aviles Consulting, The Abbi Agency is working with Nevada Health Link to execute its mission to reduce the number of uninsured Nevadans throughout the state.

The Exchange is the state agency that operates the online health insurance marketplace, which allows eligible Nevadans to compare, shop and purchase quality and affordable health insurance plans.

“We highly resonate with the Exchange’s commitment to offering affordable health insurance to all Nevadans who need it, and we are therefore thrilled to have the opportunity to spread awareness for this vital state organization and its initiatives,” said Abbi Whitaker, President and Founder of The Abbi Agency. “It is so rewarding to know that we will be putting our years of health and Nevada community expertise towards a great cause – expanding healthcare access for many residents across the Silver State.”

Nevada Health Link is the smallest operating Exchange and agency in the nation with plans of exponential consumer growth in order to critically increase the number of insured Nevadans overall. While Nevada was once a part of the federal marketplace, HealthCare.gov, the transition to its own state-based exchange means more control for Nevadans over their own health insurance premiums and swift policy decisions. With 153,000 uninsured Nevadans currently eligible for subsidized healthcare coverage, providing affordable health insurance to as many Nevadans as possible – especially through a service such as a health exchange – is increasingly important, and the COVID-19 pandemic has proven that point.

“Across the nation, health exchanges offer affordable health coverage for those individuals and families who maybe never had coverage previously. Locally, Nevada residents and small businesses have an opportunity to shop and compare qualified health and dental plans as well as determine eligibility for and receive subsidies on healthcare premiums,” said Janel Davis, Communications Officer at the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange. “As we go full steam ahead to grow the impact of Nevada Health Link, having the unique powerhouse of three expert agencies working collaboratively, each dedicated to ensuring individuals have access to quality and affordable health coverage, is a great privilege.”

Through the national behavioral change communications expertise of Marketing for Change, the community outreach and Hispanic population mastery of Ericka Aviles Consulting, and the deep-rooted Nevada and healthcare knowledge of The Abbi Agency, the entire team is poised to activate awareness for Nevada Health Link and engage the growing population of Nevada, especially the Hispanic community, through a robust integrated marketing strategy to meet Nevada Health Link’s goal of insuring more Nevadans.

“I am ecstatic to partner with the team at The Abbi Agency and help them develop uniquely tailored multilingual and multicultural marketing campaigns to provide a timely and much needed resource for our community,” said Ericka Aviles, owner of Ericka Aviles Consulting LLC. “We look forward to developing meaningful partnerships and outreach initiatives to increase the number of insured and protected Nevadans.”

“This partnership hits a sweet spot as a research and creative agency anchored in behavioral science,” said Peter Mitchell, a principal at Marketing for Change. “We’ve been able to help support health insurance outreach nationally, in Florida, Minnesota and central Texas. We’re excited to help make it fun, easy and popular for Nevadans to enroll in a health plan that works for them.”

The Abbi Agency’s depth of knowledge of both the state of Nevada and the healthcare industry will help drive its integrated advertising campaigns for Nevada Health Link on raising awareness on affordable healthcare options, clarifying misconceptions about state-led health insurance and the Affordable Care Act, changing perceptions about the value of health insurance and more.

About The Abbi Agency:

The Abbi Agency is an integrated creative, digital and public relations agency with offices in

Reno, Las Vegas, New York City and London. The agency has executed award-winning integrated marketing campaigns for clients including Visit Carmel, North Lake Tahoe, SendCutSend, Plumas Bank and Travel Nevada. The agency works extensively in the travel and tourism industry, while also growing robust healthcare, technology, economic development, construction, next-gen brands and public affairs divisions of the company. Learn more at theabbiagency.com.

About Ericka Aviles Consulting:

Ericka Aviles Consulting LLC, is a boutique consulting firm focused on digital communications, marketing and community relations. Established in 2016 as a multilingual and multicultural Latina woman owned business, Ericka Aviles Consulting focuses on bridging gaps of language and culture between her clients and the audiences they serve. Ericka has helped clients with statewide and regional education and health campaigns, sports marketing, civic engagement and infrastructure projects, by developing strategic plans, partnerships and authentic and effective marketing and outreach tactics tailored to unique communities. To learn more and connect with Ericka, visit erickaaviles.com.

About Marketing for Change:

Marketing for Change is a research and creative agency propelled by behavioral science. The agency uses research-driven strategies to design and implement marketing, branding and communication campaigns that move the needle on behavior change. Marketing for Change is a founding member of the Pandemic Behavioral Working Group and a member of the global platform IPREX, connecting more than 1,200 independent communications and marketing professionals in 84 cities across 29 countries. To learn more, visit the agency’s website and subscribe to the “Fun, Easy, Popular” blog at marketingforchange.com.

About Nevada Health Link:

Nevada Health Link is the online insurance marketplace operated by the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange (Exchange), which was established per Nevada Revised Statutes (NRS) in 2011 by the State of Nevada and began operations in 2013 on the belief that all Nevadans deserve access to health insurance. In 2019, the Exchange transitioned away from the federal marketplace, HealthCare.gov and became a fully operational State Based Exchange (SBE), in time for its seventh Open Enrollment Period (OEP). Nevada Health Link connects eligible Nevada residents to budget-appropriate health and dental coverage and is the only place where qualifying consumers can receive federal tax credits to help cover premium costs. Subscribe to Nevada Health Link’s Blog and YouTube channel, like them on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram. Nevada Health Link always encourages consumers to use the free assistance of a licensed enrollment professional by calling 1-800-547-2927 or by visiting NevadaHealthLink.com.