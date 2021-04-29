fbpx
Tentative map for condo complex at Lakeridge gets approval
Tentative map for condo complex at Lakeridge gets approval

By Carla O'Day
A map showing the location of a condominium project on South McCarran Boulevard between Lakeside Drive and Plumas Street.
The Reno City Council on Wednesday voted to uphold a planning board approval with modifications that would allow a condominium complex to be built on the former site of the Lakeridge Tennis Club.

The approved tentative map consists of 314 units and a conditional use permit to allow for more than 100 single-family attached condos on a 9-1/2 acre site at the southeast corner of Plumas Street and South McCarran Boulevard.

Councilman Devon Reese suggested the Reno City Planning Commission’s decision to allow for the development be upheld with the conditions that developers contribute $1,000 per door to community aquatic needs and $1,000 per door to the Affordable Housing Trust.

A slim majority of council members agreed with him.

The 4-3 vote had Mayor Hillary Schieve, Councilwoman Jenny Brekhus and Councilwoman Naomi Duerr dissenting.

Duerr said the project isn’t compatible with surrounding development or the city’s master plan, which is a document that sets goals for long-range growth. She also cited several other reasons, including it not mitigating traffic and being unsafe as it opens onto a 55 mile-per-hour road.

“Density, height, design, scale, mass,” Duerr said. “It is inconsistent with our development standards.”

Several individuals opposed to the development filed the appeal, along with Lyon Living and Lakeridge Villas Homeowners Association.

Carla O'Day

Carla has an undergraduate degree in journalism and more than 10 years experience as a daily newspaper reporter. She grew up in Jacksonville, Fla., moved to the Reno area in 2002 and wrote for the Reno Gazette-Journal for 8 years, covering a variety of topics. Prior to that, she covered local government in Fort Pierce, Fla.

