Residential Community Partners With Autism Coalition Of Nevada To Honor Autism Awareness Month (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Standard Management Company teams up with the Autism Coalition of Nevada to raise awareness through monetary efforts for National Autism Awareness Month April 1st – April 30th. Standard Management properties in both Reno and Las Vegas aim to spread the word by encouraging residents and community members to help raise money via online donations.

All Standard Management properties in both Reno and Las Vegas are raising awareness for this movement.

Standard Management aims to help ACON give support and the appropriate resources to individuals who live with autism and families in the community who need financial, social or medical support. Through this partnership SMC intends to help ACON distribute services to families and individuals in need.

Virtual donations are open to all community members, please visit aconv.org to help grow efforts for Autism Awareness Month.

“Our team is honored to be involved in this movement to help spread the word within our communities,” said Tony Kuper, Director of Residential Operations. “We want to do what we can make a difference, and help people get access to the services and resources they need,” said Kuper.

