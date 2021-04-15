Reno Resilient collects gardening essentials for local elementary school to celebrate Earth Day (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

To celebrate Earth Day, Reno Resilient, a sister organization to Muse Group, is partnering with Maxwell Elementary School to host a garden giveback this spring. Reno Resilient will be collecting gardening materials that students will use during class and in the after-school gardening club. Items will be available to purchase on a virtual Amazon store to align with appropriate safety guidelines.

Materials will be available to purchase through June 1st on the virtual Amazon store HERE!

This garden drive hopes to give the students of Maxwell Elementary the appropriate materials to grow their own flowers, fruits, and vegetables. Reno Resilient is passionate about connecting and educating the community by giving back and spreading resilience.

“We are grateful for our community and our partners at Maxwell Elementary for helping make this drive happen,” said Jaclyn Trice, Founder and PR Director of Muse Group. “It’s important for young students to learn where their food comes from and to learn how to be resilient during times like this.”

