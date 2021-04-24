fbpx
Home > Featured > COVID-19 > PODCAST: Experts answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines
COVID-19

PODCAST: Experts answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines

By Bob Conrad
By Bob Conrad
A Washoe County public health nurse administers the COVID-19 vaccine.
A Washoe County public health nurse administers the COVID-19 vaccine. Image: Eric Marks

We recently spoke with the leading experts in the Washoe County community about the COVID-19 vaccines. This discussion dispels some of the myths about the vaccines as well as covers some information that is not yet known. Our panelists were:

  • Heidi Parker, executive director of Immunize Nevada where she leads and engages a diverse coalition of staff, volunteers, member organizations and funders so they are passionate about vaccines and access to preventive health care across Nevada’s rural, urban and frontier communities.
  • Jennifer Wheeler, chief pharmacy officer for Community Health Alliance, has been practicing pharmacy since 2002, starting as a technician and eventually graduating pharmacy school.
  • Dr. Trudy Larson, dean at the School of Community Health Sciences at the University of Nevada, Reno. Dr. Larsen is on the Governor’s COVID-19 Medical Advisory Team.
  • Heather Kerwin, epidemiology program manager for the Washoe County Health District. Much of her work is focused on deep diving into complex data and distilling it into understandable information.
  • Dr. Marie McCormack is a family medicine physician at Northern Nevada Medical Group. She has 28-plus years of experience in family medicine and has served in various leadership roles both in market and in rural communities in Nevada.

The Mask On, Move On campaign paid to advertise this event.

Bob Conrad

Bob Conrad is publisher, editor, and co-founder of This Is Reno. He has served in communications positions for various state agencies and earned a doctorate from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2011, where he completed a dissertation on social media, journalism and crisis communications. In addition to managing This Is Reno, he holds a part-time research appointment for the Mineral County University of Nevada Extension office.

Related Stories

County to change COVID-19 plan after rebukes from Reno, health...

COVID-19 risk meter remains in ‘high’ range as new variant...

Social distancing could be relaxed May 1, capacity limits lifted...

Local doctor on a mission to vaccinate community from COVID-19...

AG: Beware of fake vaccination cards

RTC pilots free Uber rides program for COVID-19 vaccination appointments

Share via
 
Send this to a friend