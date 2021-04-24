PODCAST: Experts answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines

We recently spoke with the leading experts in the Washoe County community about the COVID-19 vaccines. This discussion dispels some of the myths about the vaccines as well as covers some information that is not yet known. Our panelists were:

Heidi Parker, executive director of Immunize Nevada where she leads and engages a diverse coalition of staff, volunteers, member organizations and funders so they are passionate about vaccines and access to preventive health care across Nevada’s rural, urban and frontier communities.

Jennifer Wheeler, chief pharmacy officer for Community Health Alliance, has been practicing pharmacy since 2002, starting as a technician and eventually graduating pharmacy school.

Dr. Trudy Larson, dean at the School of Community Health Sciences at the University of Nevada, Reno. Dr. Larsen is on the Governor’s COVID-19 Medical Advisory Team.

Heather Kerwin, epidemiology program manager for the Washoe County Health District. Much of her work is focused on deep diving into complex data and distilling it into understandable information.

Dr. Marie McCormack is a family medicine physician at Northern Nevada Medical Group. She has 28-plus years of experience in family medicine and has served in various leadership roles both in market and in rural communities in Nevada.

