Piper’s Opera House continues its commitment to performing arts this spring in historic Virginia City (sponsored)

Piper’s Players Return with a New Murder Mystery Play Held Over Three Weekends Starting April 30, 2021

Virginia City, Nevada, was once the pinnacle of power, money, lavishness and of course, world-class entertainment. In its heyday, the late 1800s, the town boasted a population of nearly 25,000 and was home to some of the richest and most powerful mining barons of the time. With this money and influence came the demand for entertainment and performers of the highest caliber.

World-famous entertainers from around the globe were drawn to Virginia City to perform at the famous Piper’s Opera House. Originally built in 1863 as Maguire’s Opera House, acts like Lily Langtry, Edwin Booth, Lillian Russell, Mark Twain and even Buffalo Bill performed his famous Wild West show there.

Today, the historic opera house remains true to its roots, pursing the performing arts in Virginia City with musical performances and plays like the upcoming “Murder at the House of Dolls,” a murder mystery premiering April 30, 2021.

“At Piper’s, it’s our commitment to keep the arts alive and keep our communities inspired, engaged and connected,” said Whitney Brunson, special events coordinator for Piper’s Opera House. “Over the last year that was lost for many, but as guidelines are being lifted, these halls are again ready for the sights and sounds that only live performances can bring. We’re beyond thrilled to host plays once again and offer a safe, welcoming and entertaining environment for everyone.”

“Murder at the House of Dolls” at Piper’s Opera House in Virginia City.

The goal remains to continue to be a premier performance venue in northern Nevada and plays like “Murder at the House of Dolls” prove that Piper’s is still a vibrant and sought-after venue for the arts.

Presented by Piper’s Players and directed by Jen Hunt, “Murder at the House of Dolls” is the story of the House of Dolls, a reputable Burlesque dance hall in 1930s New York City. The story follows owner Damien Quinn and a wealthy patron, Adam Oakes, who uses his power and influence to dictate events. Secrets must be kept hidden when turmoil and mystery ensues. The play takes the audience back to an iconic era in New York City and, in typical fashion, features plot twists designed to throw viewers off track.

“There’s nothing like seeing these actors perform on a stage that has seen so much throughout the years,” Brunson said. “They’re standing in the exact spot where Mark Twain and so many other stars once stood, and it just means so much that we are able to continue this tradition of the arts, not only for Piper’s Opera House but for Virginia City as a whole.”

Tickets to “Murder at the House of Dolls” are on sale now. Performances are weekends April 30 through May 16. Visit PipersOperaHouse.com for details.

This summer, even more performances are on the calendar for the historic venue. In addition to monthly events like bingo, an informative lecture series hosted by the Comstock Foundation, country dancing and spirits tasting events, the calendar includes a performance by comedian Brian Lee May 21, Lady and the Tramps July 9, and Dirty Cello Aug. 14.

For more information or to purchase tickets to any of Piper’s Opera House events, go to PipersOperaHouse.com.

Open year round, the historic building lends itself well to weddings, parties and other private gatherings.

“We want people to see and experience Piper’s for all of its glory,” Brunson said. “Whether that’s for a performance, or a wedding or reunion, this building is special and it’s the perfect place to make those lasting memories and connect with our past.”

For those interested in learning more about Piper’s history and seeing it firsthand, self-guided tours are offered for just $3 per person. Tickets are available at Piper’s Opera House or the Virginia City Visitors Center, located at 86 South C Street in Virginia City, Nevada.

For more information on Piper’s Opera House, visit PipersOperaHouse.com or call 775-847-0433.

Piper’s Opera House, located in the historic district of Virginia City, Nev., is a living legend serving as a critical performing arts center for the region. It is listed in the League of Historic Theaters and is known for having attracted famous stars from all over the world during the late 19thand early20thcenturies. The theater operates now as a significant, premier vintage center hosting everything from theatrical performances to concerts, family reunions and weddings.

