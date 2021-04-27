Nitro Circus announces rescheduled tour stop in Reno

Nitro Circus, the “action sports collective,” has rescheduled its canceled 2020 Reno tour stop, now planned for Sunday, Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. at Greater Nevada Field. Tickets from the 2020 show will be honored, and additional tickets are on sale.

Combining FMX (freestyle motocross), BMX, skate and scooters as core action sports components, Nitro Circus is a spectacle of ramps, wheels, fire and flips. (It’s quite possibly all the action most people have been missing over the past year, jammed into one night.)

“Every live show is an immediate adrenaline rush that must be experienced in person,” said Joe Carr, CEO of Thrill One Sports and Entertainment, parent company of Nitro Circus.

Dusty Wygle in one of his contraptions at Nitro Circus – You Got This [Sydney]. Image: Provided by Nitro Circus

Event organizers say the show includes some of the world’s largest jumps, including from the Giganta ramp, a 45-foot behemoth that “will launch athletes into the sky at 40 miles per hour.”

Those athletes include BMX and scooter rider Ryan Williams, BMX rider Kurtis Downs, and “contraption” rider Dusty Wygle, who creates his own vehicles that event producers say “have no business going airborne.”

The motocross lineup include Jarryd McNeil, Blake “Bilko” Williams, Adam Jones and Javier Villegas, among others.

The Reno stop is one of 30 cities on the Nitro Circus North American tour.

Tickets and additional information are online at GreaterNevadaField.com.