Nevadans encouraged to check for credit report errors (sponsored)

One Nevada Credit Union encourages all Nevadans to get a free copy of their credit report and to look closely for reporting errors to protect their credit during the pandemic.

It is important to check credit reports at least once a year, and it is more important now during the pandemic because according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), they have received record levels of complaints about credit report errors. The highest level of complaints in Nevada have been related to incorrect information on credit reports.

Federal law mandates that at least once every 12 months consumers have access to a free credit report from each of the three major credit bureaus, and during the pandemic they are entitled to receive a copy of their report weekly until April 20, 2022.

The CFPB recommends consumers visit annualcreditreport.com to request and review their free credit report.

It is important to keep in mind that credit scores and reports can be affected by reporting errors or even identity theft if someone else opens accounts fraudulently. Checking credit reports often can help consumers identify and correct errors and protect their identity.

If consumers notice an error, see something odd, or suspect fraud while reviewing their credit report, they should immediately contact the credit reporting agency and initiate a dispute.

