Living with Fire hosts second virtual session May 13 (sponsored)

University of Nevada, Reno Extension’s Living With Fire (LWF) Program presents an online workshop series: “Living With Fire Virtual Series.” The online series features one or two monthly workshops from April – October 2021. The series covers presentations about landscaping, wildfire preparedness, fire weather, smoke impacts and more.

The second session, “Wildfire Evacuation Preparedness” is May 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Zoom, and is co-hosted by LWF and University of Nevada’s Osher Life Learning Institute (OLLI).

Carson City Fire Department’s Deputy Emergency Manager, Jason Danen, will speak about emergency notification systems such as Code Red and other forms of communication used to inform the public during a wildfire event. Skyland Fire Adapted Communities’ leader and Douglas County CERT member, Ann Grant, will discuss items to prepare for an evacuation go bag and a stay box.

Living With Fire Program Manager, Jamie Roice-Gomes, will review the Living With Fire Program website features available to learn about evacuation preparedness.

REGISTER HERE: https://bit.ly/WildfireEvacuationPrep

“When faced with evacuation, it’s important to prepare now in order to save valuable time,” says Roice-Gomes. “At this workshop, attendees will learn where to find information and how to sign up for emergency alerts which help notify residents of evacuations in their region. Attendees will also learn what to pack into an evacuation go bag and a stay box, in case they must shelter in place.”

The series is part of the Living With Fire Program’s ongoing efforts to provide science-based information on how to live more safely in high wildfire-hazard environments, ultimately helping to save lives, property and homes. Since its inception in 1997, the program has received numerous regional and national awards, and its information has been used in 26 states and 25 countries.

For more information about the workshop series or Extension’s Living With Fire Program, email Living With Fire at LWF@unr.edu or visit the Living With Program website.

