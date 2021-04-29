Legislators raise awareness for sexual assault on Denim Day (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Statewide non-profit organization Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence (NCEDSV) honored Denim Day, a national campaign, as part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. NCEDSV held a press conference on Wednesday, April 28 at the Nevada State Legislature in Carson City to raise awareness for rape and sexual assault with special guest speakers from NCEDSV, state legislators, Senator Julia Ratti, and student group; Every Voice Coalition, Geneva Wolfe and Douglas Collins.

Wearing jeans on this day symbolizes misconceptions that individuals may have around sexual violence. The campaign began after a rape conviction was overturned because the justices felt that since the victim was wearing tight jeans she must have helped the person who raped her remove her jeans.

Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence was at the Nevada Legislature on Denim Day.

“We are thrilled to see so many members of our community and advocates come out to honor Denim Day,” said Sue Meuschke, Executive Director of NCEDSV. “It remains important to show support to victims and survivors so they know they have a voice and appropriate resources available to them.”

This movement will continue to encourage individuals, businesses, students, and elected officials throughout Nevada to make a social statement by wearing jeans to show support to survivors.

NCEDSV is passionate about being an advocate within the community by showing conscious support and educating individuals. According to the Peace Over Violence organization, the significance of this day expresses visible means of protest against the misconceptions that surround sexual violence.

More information on Denim Day may be found at www.denimdayinfo.org.

