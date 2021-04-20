Lawyers association offers free legal advice on May 1

The Northern Nevada Women Lawyers Association and the Washoe County Law Library are hosting a virtual version of the Lawyer in the Library program on May 1 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The program gives people who are representing themselves in court an opportunity to speak with a licensed attorney about matters related to family, civil, probate, bankruptcy and tenant law, as well as pardons and criminal records sealing. The Law Library has been hosting these events for several years, and more like them are cropping up at libraries across the country.

May 1 is Law Day, and the theme for 2021 is “Advancing the Rule of Law Now.” The Rule of Law is a fundamental concept upholding justice, freedom and representative government and should encourage all of us to fulfill our responsibilities to protect our communities and our democracy.

The legal assistance being offered is free. All the volunteer attorneys are members of the Northern Nevada Women Lawyers Association.

Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, the Lawyer in the Library event will all be held virtually, via Zoom.

People wishing to attend must register ahead of time. Appointments are on a first-come, first-served basis and can be scheduled by signing up on the website. Specific appointment times will vary based on attorney availability and number of participants. Each participant will receive up to 20 minutes of time with a licensed Nevada attorney at no charge.

The Washoe County Law Library’s mission is to enhance access to justice by providing information and partnering with outside organizations to help ensure the legal needs of the community are addressed. Lawyer in the Library is one of its regularly scheduled programs designed to aid in this mission. More can be learned about signing up for a date to speak with an attorney about family, general or probate law here.

Contact the Law Library at 775-328-3250 or LawLibrary@washoecourts.us for more information.